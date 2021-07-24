Let's go forward in this pandemic, but with care | Fareham MP Suella Braverman

Cams Mill, Fareham. Picture: Kimberley Barber

Over the course of this pandemic, I have consistently urged Fareham residents to stay safe and remain cautious in the face of adversity.

While I am pleased that on Monday we proceeded to Step 4 of the government’s road map and that the ‘four tests’ for easing restrictions had been met, this clear message has never been more important.

As you will have seen, the emphasis of the national response to coronavirus will now shift from rules and regulations, towards expecting people to protect themselves and others through informed choice.

Legal restrictions and social distancing guidance have been lifted, but the use of face coverings, for example, will still be expected and recommended.

Indeed, it is crucial that we all remember the sensible precautions we can take to keep us all safe.

While Hampshire’s case rate, which is currently at 186.9/100,000, remains below the national average, it is clear that this virus is still with us.

Therefore, I sincerely appreciate that this may be a worrying time for some.

However, thanks to our incredible vaccination programme, the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths has been substantially weakened.

By moving forward now, we are also supported by the arrival of the summer and the school holidays.

If there had been any further delay we would have risked giving the virus a natural advantage as winter draws closer.

Of course, there is no easy answer or obvious date for unlocking.

However, I do believe that this is the most responsible course of action – ultimately, we must balance the harms caused by Covid-19, with the undeniable harms that restrictions bring.

By staying at home when asked to self-isolate, seriously considering guidance and advice to reduce the risk of transmission, and getting both doses of the vaccine when offered, I am confident that we will be able to enjoy something near normality this summer.

So, let’s move forward in a confident but measured way.

Enjoy a performance at the Oak Theatre in Titchfield, and a drink with friends at the Cams Mill pub, but simply do so with care.

