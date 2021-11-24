Music is music, regardless of whether it's Adele or Ed Sheeran | Rick Jackson

I’d also like to call out and shame the national newspapers The Sun and Daily Mail who seem to think this is a bad thing and that it’s all too ‘woke’.

The whole fact that these newspapers think the word ‘woke’ is a bad thing is quite incredible.

What is so wrong with being ‘woke’?

I looked up the meaning of ‘woke’ in the Oxford English Dictionary.

It says ‘alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice’.

The Sun then quoted the UK’s most saintly journalist, Piers Morgan, who called it ‘woke garbage’. Why is it?

Why should there be a ‘Best Male’ and ‘Best Female’ category?

They have always awarded the ‘best male’ award last, as if to ‘save the best for last’.

We don’t consume music in a gender way. I don’t think: ‘I must listen to some female singers now’ – music is music.

Why shouldn’t Adele and Ed Sheeran go up against each other for ‘Best Solo Artist’ or Little Mix up against Coldplay for best band?

It got worse when a columnist in The Sun (male, white and middle-aged by the way) used his column to say ‘wokeism’ should be banned, misquoting a female headteacher.

Are these newspapers saying that racism, sexism, misogyny and xenophobia are OK?

They recently ran a story which said that women are, in essence, now working for free until the end of the year when employed in comparable jobs to men.

In sport why isn’t snooker and golf mixed, like darts? Is a woman’s hand/eye co-ordination any worse than a man’s?

I understand why more physical sports can’t be mixed like football and tennis, but what about female F1 drivers? Race seems to come into it as well with Lewis Hamilton being the only driver of colour.

I’m hoping my children become adults in a world where the colour of their skin or the fact they may have breasts or not, doesn’t affect their chances in life.

Sadly, many in the media world disagree.

IT’S THE LITTLE THINGS WHICH CAUSE MOST PAIN

Paper cuts, hang nails, biting your tongue and small burns. Innocuous injuries that blimmin’ well hurt!

I touched a roasting tin with my middle finger on Sunday, boy it hurt. The next morning I had a blister and by lunchtime it had burst and fluid started squirting out.

Then the skin came off revealing fresh, raw skin. Forty-eight hours later and my finger was still throbbing. I keep knocking it too, breaking the skin further.

Apparently I should have held it under cold water for 10 minutes because if you don’t the residual heat means your skin is still burning.

Problem is I seem to keep offending people when I show them the burn as I hold up my middle finger!

MAKING FINANCIAL HAY BEFORE THE USED CAR MARKET CRASHES

The second-hand car market is well and truly buoyant as production issues with microchips means a shortage of new cars which is affecting every manufacturer. Used car prices are rising almost as much as petrol.

You may remember I bought a ‘boy-racer’ car after one dealership wanted to buy back my seven-seater. Now our other dealer wants to buy back our other car.

We’re half-way through a finance agreement so I was surprised to find we had £3,000 equity in our Vauxhall. As I’m now scaring pigeons and cyclists with my exhaust, we have decided to cash in on the Grandland and get another seven-seater before the market bursts. Making hay while the sun shines.

