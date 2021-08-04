We must make streets safer | Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan

Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan on the beat in his constituency

In the past year alone one in four people has witnessed or had first-hand experience of anti-social behaviour.

Across the country the government has been guilty of taking a huge gamble with the public’s safety.

The prime minister’s fingerprints are all over it.

He has turned a blind eye to anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and crime.

He has slashed neighbourhood policing and lost the confidence of rank and file police officers.

And a decade of cuts means Hampshire has lost more than 1,000 police officers since 2010 and we still remain 400 short, despite recent increases.

Police workforce figures show our constabulary has just 135 officers for every 100,000 people, that is the lowest of any force in the country.

Hampshire’s chief constable has also recently confirmed that underfunding means police responses have to be rationed.

These cuts have real consequences not only for our city, but also for our safety.

Crime has risen 15 per cent since 2016, with home burglaries and weapon possessions nearly doubling.

This is why it is one of my top priorities to help keep you, your family and your neighbourhood safe

It is why I have been busy liaising with the local police.

I have been going out on patrol across our city, taking our concerns to the constabulary’s leadership, and lobbying the government for fairer funding for our area, and more bobbies back on the beat in Portsmouth.

A Labour government would act where Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have failed and make our streets safer.

Under Keir Starmer’s leadership a Labour government would put more police on the streets.

It would stand up for youth clubs and local services, and give communities the resources and powers to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile, the home secretary, Priti Patel, has recently refused to give our bobbies a pay rise after the incredibly challenging year we have just gone through.

The Police Federation has now issued a vote of no confidence in her, demanding action on police pay and setting out key areas in which Priti Patel has failed the police.

But I also want to hear what you have to say.

That is why I have launched a short survey to help me to better understand your views on local public safety.

Please do visit my website, fill it out and help me continue to lobby the government to keep you, your family and your neighbourhood safe.

The survey can be found at stephenmorgan.org.uk/have-your-say-crime-and-safety-in-portsmouth.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.