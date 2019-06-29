COMMENT: Good to know they have our backs, come what may

We showed the world this month just how proud we are of our armed forces, with the city hosting commemorations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day that were beamed around the globe.

But, as much as we remember the courage and sacrifices of past conflicts we should never forget that the peace we hold so dear relies on the unceasing presence of today’s armed forces.

The men and women of the Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force are on duty 24/7, 365 days of the year so that we can sleep more soundly in our beds.

We know that if terrorists strike or anybody threatens the security of our nation, they have our backs. And for that, at least once a year, on Armed Forces Day, we should show our gratitude.

The News is proud to stand up for our armed forces as we have demonstrated with our Veterans in Crisis campaign, which has shone a light on the need for better mental welfare care for service people damaged in combat.

Portsmouth and its neighbouring towns and villages have a proud connection in particular with the Royal Navy, and a visit to the historic dockyard is recommended for anyone who wants to reconnect with that profound feeling of indebtedness. Today the dockyard will be hosting an event to mark Armed Forces Day, and similar celebrations will be held in Gosport and Hayling Island and marked at other events across the area.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, who is also the nation’s defence secretary, has joined calls for Britain to honour our service heroes. Without them, Britain would be a lesser nation.

Veterans like Andy Barlow, 32, and Ron Rose, 97, whose stories we feature today, need be in no doubt that Armed Forces Day will be proudly supported here.