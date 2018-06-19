COMMENT: We all have a part to play in improving air quality

When it comes to air quality in Portsmouth, it’s a case of good news and bad news.

Some things are indeed getting better.

It’s reassuring to hear that, in general, the city’s air has improved from a year ago.

There is now only one area in the city which exceeds government levels of harmful nitrogen dioxide emitted through exhaust fumes – the London Road corridor in North End.

At this time last year there were three such areas.

But if you look at the last five years’ figures, it’s not such a rosy picture – the actual number of spots where NO2 levels have worsened has increased. They just haven’t fallen below the government’s base-line standard.

There is only so much we can expect the authorities do to improve this situation. Yes, we expect them to take action and do what they can.

But we, the people, must also shoulder a sizeable chunk of the responsibility.

More people are getting on their bikes and using the park and ride. Using public transport where possible will also play a part.

However, while society at large remains wedded to its vehicles, only so much can change. This though, is an environmental change we can have an impact on. It is not a potentially intangible idea like global warming that some find hard to relate to their own lives.

The quality of the air can have a direct impact on those of us who live here, with respiratory problems being the most obvious example.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, the council’s environment and community safety boss says: ‘Every small change helps to improve the environment and will have health benefits for all.’

This is not an example of the nanny state – it’s something in the best interests of all of us.