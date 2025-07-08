FAITH IN THE COMMUNITY: How we're helping to develop young singers

by Canon Bob White, vicar, St Mary's Fratton

ST Mary’s Church in Fratton has already been enjoying a great summer of music.

Over the last few weeks we have enjoyed a Swedish chamber choir, the Black Dyke Band, the Portsmouth Music Hub and an organ recital. However, we have been particularly looking forward to the next set of celebrations.

Over the last school year, Brian Moles, our director of music, and the Rev Julie Jackson have been visiting two local primary schools each week for an after-school club called ‘Find my Voice’.

This uses music and singing as the focus for supporting local children to both find their musical voice – and to give them confidence to find their voice in relation to others. It’s part of a local and national initiative called ‘Choir Church’, which does similar things all over the country.

Each term, they have focused on a theme relating to faith and our journey through life. Then over this past weekend, they’ve held a celebration which involved them singing in the church, alongside various craft and other activities – and a tea for them and their families and friends.

They’ve been sharing their end-of-year celebration at the church as they think about moving on and changing.

It is inspiring to see the growth in confidence of the children over the year and their enjoyment of sharing in the singing – they really have found their voice!

That celebration will be followed this week by a more formal concert by our children choristers. Thanks to the funding provided by the St Mary’s Music Foundation, those in the choir can received free music lessons.

This annual concert is an opportunity for them to share what they have been learning and perform in front of an appreciative audience. You can come and support them on Sunday (July 20) from 3pm.

As with ‘Find my Voice’, it reminds those who attend of the power of music in helping to change people’s lives and to give them confidence and to learn how to work in a community with others in their singing and performing.

We can so often take that gift of music for granted, that we forget to value it and find ways to share it with others. Thank you to all who give of their time and gifts to support our young people and to help them as they journey through life.

ST MARY’S CHURCH, Fratton Road, Fratton, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA