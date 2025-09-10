Faith In The Community: Join us for special cream tea

By the Rev Adam Tams, vicar, St Jude’s Church, Southsea

HOW has your summer been? Ours has been pretty full-on! My wife recently returned to work after our third child was born, and life has been a whirlwind.

Between six weeks of school holidays, holiday clubs, visiting family, and squeezing in a short break away, the calendar has felt jam-packed. Maybe you can relate?

Life can feel overwhelming at times, can’t it? Deadlines, bills, the endless notifications on our phones, and the constant noise of a world that never seems to stop – it’s easy to feel like we’re rushing from one thing to the next without ever pausing to breathe.

And yet, deep down, most of us long for something more: a sense of belonging, a place to be ourselves, and moments of real peace in the middle of the chaos.

At St Jude’s Church in Southsea, at the top of the shopping precinct, we believe this is exactly what Jesus offers – an invitation to rest, to connect, and to discover a hope that lasts beyond the busyness.

That’s why we love creating spaces where our whole community can come together, share life, and simply enjoy being with one another.

This Saturday, September 20, we’d love you to join us for our Annual Cream Tea! From 11am–2pm, the doors will be open, the kettle on, and the scones (with jam and cream – whichever order you prefer!) ready to enjoy.

There will be free refreshments, fun activities for children, and even quiet spaces for anyone who wants to pause, reflect, or pray.

Whether you’ve lived in Southsea for years or have just moved to the area, you are so welcome. Come on your own or bring a friend, stay for five minutes or a couple of hours – the cream tea is our free gift to you.

Life can be busy, but taking time out really matters. Sometimes, a simple conversation, a shared laugh, or even a moment of stillness can remind us what truly counts.

Our hope is that this Saturday offers you that chance – and if you’d like to discover more about the hope we have in Jesus, the hope that brings light even into the busiest or hardest days, we’d love to chat.

So, see you at St Jude’s this Saturday – scones at the ready!

ST JUDE’S CHURCH, Kent Road, Southsea, PO5 3EL

www.sjs.church