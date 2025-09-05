FAITH IN THE COMMUNITY: The Quiet Revival shows rise in spiritual interest

By the Rev Neil Smart, Lead for Revive for the Diocese of Portsmouth

IT seems that something is stirring, giving hope to the churches across our nation.

After decades of decline, along with feelings of doom and gloom, there are small signs that more people are inquisitive about finding out more about Christianity.

A report this year based on an independent survey called this increase a “Quiet Revival”. The statistics showed that the rise in church attendance was most obvious amongst young men with a significant rise in confidence in the value of the words of the Bible.

The report said that after a generation that turned away from belief in God those of younger years are once again open to a significant spiritual encounter.

At a conference a few months ago church leaders were asked if they had experienced young people turning up uninvited at their church asking to be helped to become followers of Jesus. Nearly every hand in the room was raised and there were audible gasps that this was happening.

Locally, there is good evidence of this new desire to find purpose, meaning and identity in the ancient practices of the Christian Church with young adults wanting to be baptised or taught how to read the Bible.

This change is being seen as something that has not been achieved through the efforts of any church-based initiative. No one is claiming that the church - with all its faults and failings and with the many negative stories that distress us so much - has suddenly become shiny and attractive.

But the ability of a materialistic existence to meet our deepest needs are perhaps being recognised for the false promises that they are.

Interestingly, it is the more demanding forms of Christian community that are attracting most new believers.

One journalist called this a desire for “Full-fat Christianity” with an distinct emphasis on discipleship and spiritual practices like prayer, learning about the Bible and serving the community.

So if you see a Christian with a small smile it might just be that they have heard some of this good news.

Or why not find out for yourself why Christianity is making a comeback? You’ll be welcome at churches across our city.

