Fond memories of Queen Elizabeth II bring sunshine on a rainy day in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square

An hour later, I solemnly sat in my car watching the drops from another passing storm bouncing up from the tarmac of the car park in Sir Alec Rose Lane.

But in between, the clouds had clung on to their heavy loads and for a moment sunshine bathed the people of Portsmouth who gathered in Guildhall Square at a vigil to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

It was a simple, solemn and dignified affair arranged by the city council, attracting a wide range of people and setting the tone of how we will slowly move forward throughout the coming days of national mourning. Tears were shed. Hugs offered and gratefully received. Prayer reverently observed.

Hanging across the square, so often a scene of revelry, civic pride and celebrations, was a palpable air of sorrow, tinged with disbelief. Hushed exchanges of conversation reflected on how something we knew was inevitable could still cause such shock. Perhaps we really did think our Queen would live forever…

As much as Her Majesty has been a constant in the lives of the majority of us, it was another old faithful which started the vigil as the Pompey Chimes rang out from the Guildhall clock tower.

It startled the roosting pigeons but all else was calm as Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason, council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Bishop of Portsmouth the Rt Rev Dr Jonathan Frost paid their respects from the steps of the glorious Guildhall, which we were reminded the Queen had reopened 60 years ago.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron joins mourners at a vigil to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in Guildhall Square on Friday, September 9. Picture: Sarah Standing (090922-333)

As the Lord Mayor declared, we were there to remember in the company of those remembering, grieve in the company of those grieving and reflect in the company of those reflecting.

Steadfast. A rock in a changing and challenging world. A life dedicated to her country. Love. Loyalty. Grace. A warm heart.

Mere snippets from the words of remembrance but a clear reflection of who our Queen was. And the reason why our memories will continue to shine as we think of her not just with sadness, but affection and thankfulness.

The vigil ended, flowers were laid, the crowd drifted away. And soon the rains came down again.

In memory of Her Majesty the Queen - from all those who work and have worked at The News in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090922-2664)