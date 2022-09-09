Fond memories of Queen Elizabeth II bring sunshine on a rainy day in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square
AS I drove into the city centre along the M275, the heavens opened and rain pelted down from leaden skies.
An hour later, I solemnly sat in my car watching the drops from another passing storm bouncing up from the tarmac of the car park in Sir Alec Rose Lane.
But in between, the clouds had clung on to their heavy loads and for a moment sunshine bathed the people of Portsmouth who gathered in Guildhall Square at a vigil to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
The death of the Queen: 'We owe her a debt we can never repay', head of the Royal Navy says as Portsmouth prepares for a 117-gun salute
-
2
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking ex-partner in her own home
-
3
The Queen: Portsmouth City Council leaders offer tributes after monarch's death
-
4
Portsmouth Guildhall cancels sold-out Joe Lycett comedy performance last minute due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
5
The Queen: Vigil to be held in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square today
It was a simple, solemn and dignified affair arranged by the city council, attracting a wide range of people and setting the tone of how we will slowly move forward throughout the coming days of national mourning. Tears were shed. Hugs offered and gratefully received. Prayer reverently observed.
Hanging across the square, so often a scene of revelry, civic pride and celebrations, was a palpable air of sorrow, tinged with disbelief. Hushed exchanges of conversation reflected on how something we knew was inevitable could still cause such shock. Perhaps we really did think our Queen would live forever…
As much as Her Majesty has been a constant in the lives of the majority of us, it was another old faithful which started the vigil as the Pompey Chimes rang out from the Guildhall clock tower.
It startled the roosting pigeons but all else was calm as Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason, council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Bishop of Portsmouth the Rt Rev Dr Jonathan Frost paid their respects from the steps of the glorious Guildhall, which we were reminded the Queen had reopened 60 years ago.
As the Lord Mayor declared, we were there to remember in the company of those remembering, grieve in the company of those grieving and reflect in the company of those reflecting.
Steadfast. A rock in a changing and challenging world. A life dedicated to her country. Love. Loyalty. Grace. A warm heart.
Mere snippets from the words of remembrance but a clear reflection of who our Queen was. And the reason why our memories will continue to shine as we think of her not just with sadness, but affection and thankfulness.
The vigil ended, flowers were laid, the crowd drifted away. And soon the rains came down again.