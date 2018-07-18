There are some jobs that no parent relishes – changing nappies and mopping up bodily fluids being the front-runners.

But I would wager a jumbo bottle of Calpol there isn’t a single sensible human out there who has enjoyed explaining the ‘birds and the bees’ to their offspring.

What I have learned is, like parenting in general, there is no right way of dealing with the facts of life conversation and how it’s handled is the absolute prerogative of parents.

I know mums and dads who have told their four and five year olds about special cuddles, which can prove to be a problem when little people are ordered to give great aunt Hilda a hug goodbye.

Telling our eldest was pretty straightforward – Mrs Tapp did it while I was doing the dishes but I have been told that it will be my turn once our little lad has a better understanding of the world.

There are some grandparents who argue that youngsters are exposed to the realities of the world far too soon but we live in a time when information is everywhere, meaning parents feel they have little choice but to have those difficult conversations earlier.

This sea change in society’s approach on how to deal with sex has prompted the Department of Education to introduce relationship classes which will touch upon issues of consent.

Secondary school pupils will study laws on sexual assault, consent, grooming and domestic abuse while primary school children will be taught about respecting and enforcing boundaries.

While children at primary schools are already taught the basics, the government wants to update the current format for the first time in 20 years.

It has been reported that ministers are keen to make these lessons more relevant to a society where online pornography and sexting are a real threat to our youngsters.

There will be angry people who say it is the job of parents to tackle subjects such as consent and online safety. They bang on about the Nanny State and demand politicians focus on Brexit.

But parents need all the help they can get when the most difficult subject of all has been complicated by technology and progress.