Public Displays of Affection, otherwise dubbed PDAs, are hitting the headlines, accelerated by royals like Meghan and Harry kissing and, more recently, Mike Tindall being openly touchy feely with wife Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter.

This also prompted an interesting debate on Good Morning Britain with a relationship expert defending PDAs in the face of a frankly tight-lipped, miserable old bat who thought anything beyond the briefest hand-hold was ‘get a room’ territory.

I have a husband who has never been afraid of PDAs. After nearly 26 years of marriage we still hold hands and kiss in public.

Not everyone is so positive. We once went to a party where we’d been exaggeratedly described as the ‘ones who were draped all over each other’. Well, long may it continue I think.

Why should anyone have issues with royals giving each other a quick reassuring kiss in public? It may just lead the way to others being less stuffy and ultimately living happier lives with better mental health as a result. My father would rather have been fired from a cannon naked with a rose up each nostril than demonstrate any sort of affection whatsoever, in public or otherwise.

Luckily, I understand the importance of hugs and kisses and still go in for a brief hug alongside a cheek kiss when meeting friends and family.

I am equally comfortable when some business associates I know well come in for the cheek kiss too – but not that infuriating and affected double-air-kiss thing when neither of you seem to know which way you’re going and inevitably end up clashing noses.

A reassuring public kiss hardly constitutes a bout of teenage groping like when I, aged 15, snogged the face off my boyfriend at a family buffet, only to see my Great Uncle down his plate and stomp off in fury at our ‘blatant disrespect’. I learned from that.

Obviously, there is protocol to observe when it comes to PDAs. But surely the world would be a happier place if we were just all a little more open and affectionate in general?

Now I know why kids today are dubbed ’snowflakes’

When I was a teenager some of my friends had paper rounds and had to be at the newsagent’s really early to collect their huge sack of papers to lug around the roads before school.

I didn’t fancy that but I had a Saturday job in a clothes shop. I got there and back by bus, paying for the ride with money I’d earned. We all learned to become self-reliant that way.

Fast forward to 2018. This week when walking the dog, I encountered a harassed-looking mum driving about one mile per hour up our road, stopping every few yards for her teenage daughter to jump out and do her paper round. Really?

I can see why kids today are nicknamed snowflakes.

Think very carefully before activating Facebook Live

Technology is great but can lead to potentially awkward moments. Take my friend who unwittingly added to her Facebook ‘story’ one morning.

She’d been playing with an app which turns quotes into pictures and had made up a clever, but offensive, one as a dig at her ex, complete with his picture. But somehow she published it on her story by mistake and only realised when friends thought it best to ‘have a word’.

Another was sitting on the loo, scrolling through Facebook half-asleep first thing one morning, when they activated Facebook Live!

Luckily it showed only baffling footage of a basin. You get the picture. So, proceed with caution.