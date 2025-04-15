Havant MP Alan Mak Off The Fence column: Opposing wastewater recycling plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public consultation into Southern Water's wastewater recycling plan for Havant Thicket reservoir ended on April 4.

But rest assured I will be continuing my work in Parliament and locally to oppose this scheme and represent the views of residents.

The scheme would involve treated wastewater from Budds Farm Wastewater Treatment Works being used to top up the new reservoir.

But the technology is unproven in the UK and, given Southern Water's track record, there is a lack of confidence in the company to operate the scheme.

Alan Mak MP at the Havant Thicket reservoir site

Understandably, residents have concerns about the potential impact on water quality, which I share.

I have consistently made representations highlighting those concerns, including writing to the Labour Government’s Environment Secretary Steve Reed, who will make the final decision on the wastewater recycling plan.

I convened a meeting at the reservoir site with neighbouring Conservative MPs to show we are united in our opposition.

I have also launched a petition calling on Mr Reed to refuse the Southern Water proposal. To sign, go to www.AlanMak.org.uk/WaterRecycling.

I was delighted to lead the celebrations as I hosted my 10th annual Havant Constituency Community Information Fair at Hayling Island Community Centre.

Thank you to all exhibitors and residents who visited and helped to make this special event such a success.

Preparations continue for my other two annual community events in 2025 - the 4th Health and Wellbeing Fair on Friday 20 June at Emsworth Baptist Church and the 10th Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair on Friday 19 September at Bedhampton Community Centre. Please add these dates to your diaries!

Residents are very welcome to join one of the popular Houses of Parliament tours that I'm running this year.

You can enjoy a guided tour of the House of Commons, House of Lords and other parts of the Parliamentary estate before joining me for a private Q&A session.

The coach leaves central Havant at around 8.00am and returns around 5.30pm. If you're interested in coming, please register your interest at https://www.alanmak.org.uk/Tours.

I'm also providing free Union and St George flags to constituents. To request one, please go to https://www.alanmak.org.uk/contact.

Alan Mak, Member of Parliament for the Havant Constituency