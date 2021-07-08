I love how passionate our country is about football | Cheryl Gibbs

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates reaching the final after the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

I couldn’t be more delighted to write this line.

I, along with the rest of the country, watched England with more than a little bit of anxiety and stress on Wednesday night.

Thankfully we went home with a win after ending the match 2-1, but, my god, it was painful to watch. Not least of all because Matt was acting like a cat on a hot tin roof. He genuinely wasn’t that stressed when I gave birth to Harley.

When England scored the first goal, we hadn’t long put Harley to bed so he couldn’t do his usual scream and shouting.

H e decided it was a good idea to run out on the street, wearing just a pair of shorts I might add, and go mad outside. I let him.

What could I have done?

It was by no means an easy victory for England. Denmark were fantastic and they put up a good fight. While I don’t sit here and pretend to understand it all – and I certainly don’t have the passion that Matt and so many of you reading this do – it was hard for me to watch it, so god knows how you all felt.

I was humbled when I listened to the first few seconds of the commentary to realise that my former boss and mentor, Sam Matterface, was the lead commentator on the game. I’d recognize his voice anywhere. He’s gone from presenting on Quay FM (the best job I ever had) to being a household name and he’s achieved this through pure passion and hard work. Good on him.

I was also choked up when watching the relief on Gareth Southgate’s face when the final whistle blew. He knew that he had successfully led the country to the Euro 2020 finals.

Despite being absolutely exhausted and desperately wanting to go to bed (Harley is still waking at 5am everyday), I had to listen to Gareth’s post-match interview. I think he summed it up perfectly when he said what the team has done has given this country, our country, hope and joy when we’ve suffered so much in the last 16 months.

What more could we want at this point? (A win obviously, but you get my drift...)

Enough of the pessimism, we deserve to be in the final!

I think it’s a shame that instead of enjoying the moment we’re in with the Euros 2020 tournament, so many are putting a dampener on the upcoming final.

Yes, we’re against Italy; yes, they’re an incredible side and yes, it will be incredibly difficult. But we’ve got this far, right?

As soon as we beat Denmark on Wednesday, I was shocked to see the sheer number of people on social media saying we stand no chance of winning on Sunday.

I don’t believe that to be true at all. We’ve got every chance, just like they do and it’s coming home – I can feel it.

Come on guys, enough of the pessimism. There’s a lot of power in positivity so let’s do this!

Harley’s been unwell this week so we’re all suffering

Harley’s got hand, foot and mouth disease. It’s not fun. For any of us, not least of all her.

On Tuesday we woke up (at 5am) to see that she had spots appearing over her mouth and a rash elsewhere on her body.

I thought it was chicken pox at first, but apparently not. Brilliant.

So basically, we’ll have to go through all of this again when she actually does get chicken pox. It’s just something rubbish she has to go through and will have to go through it again when she does get the pox.