Let’s give President Trump the welcome he deserves in Portsmouth | Reader’s Letter  

Re Mr Trump’s visit to Portsmouth.

The Queen and her guest, Mr Donald Trump, will be coming to Portsmouth for the D-Day commemorations.

Mr Trump is the President of America and will be representing the thousands of American servicemen who took part in the D-Day landings.

As said, he deserves the respect of us all.

Like him or loathe him, he has done a lot for his country, for the ordinary folk of America and he is the only politician who has endeavoured to keep his promises to the people who elected him.

As for his reputation with women, what about our politicians? I can remember the Profumo Affair and Mr Parkinson’s affair with his secretary.

People in glass houses etc.

So let’s give Mr Trump the welcome he deserves on bahalf of our closest ally and friend, the USA.

Daphne Vaysey

Cosham