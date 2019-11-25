There was great excitement in the studio as pop icon Marti Pellow came in for a chat.

He was in the studio to promote the panto he’s going to be starring in.

When you get a guest like Marti, pictured, there’s always a bit of apprehension about how they’ll be – maybe a bit difficult or reserved.

But within seconds of him walking in, it was very apparent what a completely lovely, down to earth chap he is.

Having just landed from LA in the early hours of that morning, there wasn’t a trace of jet lag, just funny quips, hilarious anecdotes and double-entendres.

Who knew he had such a great sense of humour?

During the conversation, we spoke about the impact his and Wet, Wet, Wet’s music has had on so many people, in some cases providing the sound track to their lives.

It’s not a responsibility he takes lightly, he said, remarking how much music not only provides a narrative to key points in your life and can bring back countless memories, but also how that music can grow and change in meaning as you get older.

He reminisced about his own soundtrack.

For example, Earth, Wind and Fire’s Boogie Wonderland instantly takes him back to the time at the school disco where we was too shy to ask a girl he liked to dance.

I wonder if she ever found out?

We often take music for granted but the tunes we grow up with really do resonate through a lifetime, don’t they? Coincidentally, one of mine is Love Is All Around – not just because Four Weddings and a Funeral was the first film I went to see more than once at the cinema, but because it takes me back to a happy place when I was at college doing my A-levels.

Incidentally, I loved the story Marti told about how the band deleted it after 15 weeks at Number One in the charts to give someone else a chance!

I’m much more proud to say that song shaped my youth, than my very first vinyl purchase – Keith Harris and Orville’s I Wish I Could Fly!