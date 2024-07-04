Music From League of Legends - My Top 3 Tracks
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article was written by Zite from Miltoncross Academy as part of the Portsmouth Youth News day.
↵
Of all the songs I’ve heard in my life, the songs from League of Legends are the very best!
League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena. The game is quite good, based on what I’ve heard, but I find no interest in the game itself. I love the range of songs made by either real or virtual bands that Riot Games (creators of League of Legends) created to advertise the game. Eg: Imagine Dragons, K/DA and True Damage.
This article is my opinion on 3 of their songs, and hopefully, you will love them.
- Phoenix: This song by Chrissy Costanza and Cailin Russo, is an 8/10. It means that your greatest enemy is yourself and your limitations. I recommend for those who need to understand that you need to face your own monsters and fears before you can rise against them.
- Legends Never Die: I absolutely love this song, and give it a 9/10. It’s by Against the Current, an american pop rock band, which is one of the few not created by Riot Games. This song gives the feel of ‘destiny’. It means that your actions in this world would not die, even if you do. It gives a reason to keep fighting. And I definitely recommend it for those who want to make a difference in the world.
- Burn It All Down: This is my favorite League of Legends song. It’s featured by PVRIS. The song is an amazing 10/10! It’s an anthem for all the underestimated people out there. It cries out for people to rise up and show the world what they’re really capable of. I recommend this song for people who just need a push to have more confidence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.