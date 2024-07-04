Music From League of Legends - My Top 3 Tracks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article was written by Zite from Miltoncross Academy as part of the Portsmouth Youth News day.

↵

Of all the songs I’ve heard in my life, the songs from League of Legends are the very best!

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena. The game is quite good, based on what I’ve heard, but I find no interest in the game itself. I love the range of songs made by either real or virtual bands that Riot Games (creators of League of Legends) created to advertise the game. Eg: Imagine Dragons, K/DA and True Damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

This article is my opinion on 3 of their songs, and hopefully, you will love them.