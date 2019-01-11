NEWS COMMENT: An annual message that still doesn’t get through

Despite the annual warnings, despite all the publicity the media give the campaigns year in and year out, and despite the fact they can kill – and all too frequently they sadly do just that – every year The News reports on a depressingly similar set of court cases.

They are, of course, cases of people caught drink driving in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year period.

People who decided to ignore the advice handed out via Hamp-shire police’s Operation Holly, and who have paid the price for their stupidity.

The only saving grace for them was that their reckless actions did not cost anyone their life, but that is all they have got to be thankful for.

The likes of Alexandra Phipps, who had to be physically lifted out of her car after being caught over the drink-drive limit.

The mum-of-two knew police had spotted her swerving in the road, but instead of stopping decided to increase her speed. As a result she went straight over a roundabout before hitting a raised island.

For this brainlessness, she was handed a 28-month driving ban and was fined £440 with £129 costs. Only Phipps can say whether those punishments will stop her from drinking and driving again.

We also report on Harry Cockerill, who admitted driving while unfit through drink at Portsmouth Naval Base – travelling at around 40mph in a 20mph limit on the base.

He has been handed a two-year driving ban, but that only applies to navy bases – NOT to public roads. No doubt some News readers will be surprised at that.

As a newspaper, we make no apology at all for putting drink drivers on the front page and over two pages inside.

Anything to help get the message across.

Because one thing is for certain, it’s not getting through to everyone at the moment ...