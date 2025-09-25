Off The Fence column with Alan Mak MP: Leading celebrations at my 10th annual Jobs Fair

I was delighted to lead the celebrations at my 10th annual Jobs, Apprenticeships & Careers Fair held at Bedhampton Community Centre.

I made the first cut in a cake baked especially for the occasion before touring the Fair and talking to exhibitors and local residents.

The Jobs Fair has been an annual fixture ever since I was first elected to represent the Havant Constituency in 2015 and enables a range of employers to show what roles they can offer and jobseekers to find out more about options in person.

Visitors could ask about vacancies, career paths and training, plus get information about higher education.

Alan Mak MP cuts a special celebration cake at his 10th annual Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair at Bedhampton Community Centre

Education and training representatives included Hampshire Training and Assessments Ltd, the University of Chichester, City of Portsmouth College and Havant Borough Council's Link Up Youth Hub.

Meanwhile the healthcare sector included Unity Care Specialists and Right at Home and locally-based employers ranged from critical power specialists P&I Generators to Comserv, which carries out repairs and maintenance for councils and housing associations.

Other exhibitors included BAE Systems, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, Border Force, South Western Railway, the Army and the Royal Navy.

It was lovely to have a special celebration to mark 10 years of the Jobs Fair.

Over the past decade it has been a pleasure to organise this event and give people the opportunity to get advice and information about a range of options face to face and in one place.

I'd like to thank all the exhibitors, those who visited and the team at Bedhampton Community Centre for helping to make this special event such a success. Here's to the next 10 years!

By Havant MP Alan Mak