Off The Fence with Havant MP Alan Mak: We need a national inquiry into rape and grooming gangs

I believe we need a national inquiry into the rape, torture and abuse of young girls carried out by grooming gangs.

The previous Conservative Government set up the Grooming Gangs Task Force and this led to more than 500 arrests, but we need to go further now that we have more information about this scandal.

An inquiry, with the power to compel witnesses to appear and give evidence under oath, would get to the truth.

I voted in Parliament in favour of a national inquiry. Sadly, Labour MPs voted against and they stopped an inquiry – but that won't stop me continuing to campaign for one.

Alan Mak MP

This shouldn't be about party politics. Those on all sides of Parliament should be coming together to support a thorough investigation so victims get the justice they deserve.

It's time to end the culture of cover-ups – and get answers. If you agree with me that there should be a full national public inquiry, please sign the petition at DemandAnInquiryNow.com.

Work continues on organising my three annual community events, which all return in 2025. They are the 10th Community Information Fair on Friday 4 April at Hayling Island Community Centre, the 4th Health and Wellbeing Fair on Friday 20 June at Emsworth Baptist Church and the 10th Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair on Friday 19 September at Bedhampton Community Centre.

Please add these dates to your diaries. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. I hope to see you there.

Constituents are also very welcome to join one of the Houses of Parliament tours that I'm running.

The coach leaves central Havant at around 8am and returns around 5.30pm. If you're interested in coming, please register at https://www.alanmak.org.uk/Tours.

I'm also providing free Union and St George flags to constituents. To request one, please go to https://www.alanmak.org.uk/contact.

Finally, the best ways to stay up to date with the work I'm doing as your local MP all year round are to follow my social media accounts, especially Facebook (www.fb.com/AlanMakHavant), and sign up for my regular residents' email newsletter at https://www.alanmak.org.uk.

You can also share your views on local and national issues with me by completing my online survey at www.AlanMak.org.uk/Survey.

Alan Mak, Member of Parliament for the Havant Constituency