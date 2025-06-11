Off The Fence with Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South: 'We are lifting 100,000 children out of poverty'

Stephen Morgan MP on a school visit

As I said in the House of Commons last week, growing up in Fratton, I saw first-hand the devastating impact poverty can have on a child in Portsmouth.

That’s why I was so proud to announce from the despatch box the biggest expansion of Free School Meals in a generation.

The historic announcement will:

*Make 500,000 more children eligible for a free nutritious meal every school day - bringing the numbers up towards 10,870 here in Portsmouth

*Save parents up to £500 every year

*Lift 100,000 children out of poverty

*Drive higher attainment, improved behaviour and better outcomes in school

Under the previous government too many children were plunged into poverty – 900,000 more than when they took over.

That is a stain on our society.

Children growing up knowing there’s not enough to go around, not being able to heat the house, being denied the things most families should be able to take for granted.

That’s not something I am willing to allow.

Last week’s announcement is a game changer for hard working parents in Portsmouth who just want to do a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay and be able to provide for their family.

Don’t get me wrong, there is still more to do.

That’s why we’re getting on with delivering free breakfast clubs in every primary school, 750 already up and running including at Court Lane Junior Academy, another £450 saving for parents.

Our Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is also going through parliament and will bring down the cost of school uniforms, another £50 saving.

On top of that, there will be a massive expansion in government funded childcare hours to 30 a week coming into effect from September, another £7,500 saving.

And Labour’s child poverty strategy later this year will take us even further in tackling the stain of child poverty across the country.

I know working families across Portsmouth are doing their best to provide for their families, working all hours to give their children the very best start.

At last, they have a government on their side.

Better lives for working people.

Opportunity for children to thrive no matter their background. That is what drives me as your local MP, and that’s the change this government is delivering.

