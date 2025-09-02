Off The Fence with Stephen Morgan MP: 'From this week, life gets a little easier for our families'

Stephen Morgan MP on a visit to a pre-school

I got into politics to make a difference. To support local families and to give every child growing up here the best start in life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So I’m delighted that this week the largest expansion of childcare in this country’s history reaches new heights, thanks to this Labour government.

Against all odds, from this term we’re on track for over half a million families to get access to 30 hours of government-funded childcare per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s testament to the hard work of nurseries and childminders in Portsmouth, and a critical step in Labour’s mission to give every child the best start in life.

It hasn’t been easy, given what we encountered when we took office: the Tories left behind a pledge without a plan – not enough places, not enough staff and precious little time to put it right.

The idea that you could get a childcare place as easily as a primary school place just a couple of years ago would have been the stuff of dreams, but with Labour, times are changing.

More than nine in 10 parents are getting their preferred childcare place, that’s nearly on par with the success rate parents see getting primary school places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this new support, this Labour government is putting up to £7,500 a year back in Portsmouth parents’ pockets.

That’s delivering savings that can go towards shopping, a holiday, or paying off a mortgage, where previously childcare was either unaffordable or out of reach. But it’s not just about money saved on nursery fees. It’s about choices.

The local parents who can make the choice to go back to work or up their hours, building a successful career while saving money on nursery fees. The grandparents saving time and money, no longer having to spend so much on petrol to help with fetching and carrying.

But Labour’s not stopping here.

This childcare is both a milestone and a launchpad.

Last week we invested in local holiday clubs for children saving local parents £300 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From rolling out free breakfast clubs in every primary school, to the biggest ever expansion in free school meals eligibility, this Labour government is serious about supporting working parents.

That’s what real change looks like – the kind that is felt in family budgets and children’s futures.