Off the Fence with Stephen Morgan MP: Portsmouth’s destiny is now in the hands of local people

Being born and bred here, I want what’s best for Portsmouth and its people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s why at the election, I stood on a manifesto to put control back in the hands of local people.

Last week, the Labour government delivered on that promise by choosing Portsmouth to be on the priority programme for devolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, what on earth does ‘priority programme for devolution’ actually mean you may be asking.

It means our area will be amongst the first to receive unprecedented new powers.

It means decisions on strategic planning, housing, transport and skills will be taken by local people for local people.

By being put in the priority lane by the Labour Government, it also means we are now on the fast track for growth, funding and investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In short, it means really exciting things for the future of our city.

I often say Portsmouth is fizzing full of potential but has too often been let down by Conservative governments and poor local leadership.

We were overlooked time and time again for much-needed levelling up funding by a previous government who didn’t understand our city or its needs.

And while local councils have faced financial challenges because of the Conservatives’ economic mismanagement, Portsmouth has also been held back by poor local leadership who don’t get the basics right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth people are paying the price for this with hollowed out high streets, a local housing crisis, GP and dental deserts and a lack of opportunities for young people.

This simply cannot continue.

The government’s announcement last week provides us with the chance for a fresh start, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to put Portsmouth’s destiny in the hands of local people and fix the city we love.

With stronger local leadership and government backing we can bring investment to our communities, create much-needed jobs, and deliver prosperity to Portsmouth.

We can improve our transport links, build homes where we need them and breathe fresh life into our high streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth people I speak too rightfully have sky-high ambitions for our city. It is now up to our local leaders to match those ambitions by making the most of this opportunity.

After seeing our city ignored for decades, it has been a welcome change to see the new Labour Government recognise our potential. Now it’s time to unlock it.