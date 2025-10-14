Off The Fence with Stephen Morgan MP: 'Proud to be building on the legacy of Sure Start'

Stephen Morgan MP with youngsters and their carers at a nursery

Parents in Portsmouth look back with fondness, and often a sense of gratitude, for the support Sure Start services provided in those crucial early years of their children’s lives.

It was hearing their stories, and the difficulties of local families with young children growing up today, that inspired me to campaign locally to strengthen family services in our city.

Because in 2010, when the Conservatives came to power, they destroyed those services. The consequences were stark.

When they left government, one in four families with children under five couldn’t access local children’s centres.

Thousands of parents cut off from vital community support and specialist services – left to navigate the challenges of parenthood alone.

A devastating impact on children’s life chances, with early development, wellbeing and future attainment all damaged.

Nowhere is that clearer than here in Portsmouth.

Speaking regularly with local families, I hear time and again an ask for more support around SEND, nutrition, youth services, early development and plenty more.

That’s why I was so pleased the Labour Government has pledged to roll out ‘Best Start Family Hubs’ across every local authority including here in Portsmouth.

Best Start Family Hubs will build on the proud legacy of Sure Start, becoming Portsmouth’s one stop shop for parents seeking convenient, accessible support.

And they’ll also build on the cost saving measures for parents I put into place as Minister for Early Education to support families.

Thirty hours of government-funded childcare, saving working parents £7,500 per child, per year.

New Best Start school-based nurseries, creating the places to make childcare accessible and affordable.

Best Start free breakfast clubs, putting £450 back in parents’ pockets with the national rollout beginning early next year.

Best Start holiday clubs, their future secure for years to come so they can support families over the holidays.

Cheaper school uniform costs with a cap on branded items.

Our latest announcement shows what we can do when we work together.

As your MP I will always listen to local families, act on your feedback and deliver for Portsmouth children so they can get the best start in life.