Political Comment: Portsmouth pupils to benefit from vital repairs to crumbling schools

Combined £1.2billion funding in schools and hospitals part of Labour’s promise to deliver public infrastructure improvements through its Plan for Change.

Classrooms and school facilities in Portsmouth upgraded to be safe and warm

MP backs investment to give local children the ‘best start in life’

Pupils in Portsmouth are set to benefit from essential maintenance fixes being rolled out in schools across the country thanks to the Labour government.

Up to £87.2 million being invested in schools across the South East through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

Stephen Morgan MP

Children at Milton Park Primary School and Cottage Grove Primary School and Nursery will benefit from a share of £470million for projects in education and healthcare settings.

The funding is part of Labour’s mission to "fix the dire state of public services inherited from the Conservatives" and deliver investment and reform through the Plan for Change, supporting children to get the best start in life.

It will fix crumbling roofs and remove dangerous asbestos – restoring pride in England’s classrooms.

It is part of a record £2.1 billion investment into the school estate this year – £300m more than the previous year – as Labour forges on with delivering for the public by investing in our children, their futures and the future of this country.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Parents in Portsmouth won’t forget the RAAC crisis and the fear that their children weren’t safe at school, a direct result of years of Tory neglect.

“Labour’s Plan for Change is now actively repairing school foundations, ensuring local children learn in a safe environment where they can truly thrive.

“I’m delighted Portsmouth schools including Milton Park Primary School and Cottage Grove Primary School and Nursery will benefit from this investment.

“With free breakfast clubs, cheaper uniform costs, and safer schools, Labour is giving children the best possible start in life.”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “The defining image of the school estate under the previous government was children sitting under steel props to stop crumbling concrete falling on their heads. It simply isn’t good enough.

“Parents expect their children to learn in a safe warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering.

“This investment is about more than just buildings – it’s about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”

Labour’s investment will deliver energy efficient, warm classrooms with safe outdoor spaces that are not just fit for lessons, but for the future.

Creating a welcoming and supportive school environment for generations of children so they can achieve and thrive as they progress through their education.

A further £1.4 billion will back the acceleration of the School Rebuilding Programme this year, with a commitment to kickstart projects at 100 schools this year alone, as Labour seeks to fix the foundations of our school estate.

Rejuvenating schools by delivering new, high-quality buildings that are not just energy efficient but fit for all pupils needs.

This will provide high-tech facilities that will raise the standards of education through new sports halls, IT rooms, school kitchens and playgrounds that children and staff can enjoy for years to come.

Projects will be delivered during the 2025 to 2026 financial year, with the first upgrades expected to begin this summer.