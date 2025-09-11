Political opinion: Havant MP Alan Mak accuses Labour government of letting down Britain's creative industries by failing to protect them from copyright breaches

Havant MP Alan Mak has accused the Labour government of letting down Britain's creative industries by failing to protect them from copyright breaches.

He also criticised the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology's new working groups on AI and copyright for including just one British tech firm alongside a range of foreign tech competitors.

He spoke in Parliament and told Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Kanishka Narayan: 'When it comes to holding tech companies accountable for using copyrighted material on their platforms, the Government's Data Bill let down our creative industries.

"His department's new working groups on AI and copyright include just one British tech firm, alongside a host of foreign tech competitors.

Alan Mak MP

"Will his Government now give our tech sector and our creative industries the proper voice they deserve?"

Mr Mak said the Conservatives had left the Labour Government with a Data Bill that would have improved Britain’s position as a leading tech-enabled economy and society, but it had delivered only confusion and failure.

He added: "The last Conservative Government turned Britain into a leading tech power, and our original Bill built on those achievements. Labour’s Bill takes the country backwards, and our country deserves so much better."