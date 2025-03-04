Political opinion: Off The Fence with Alan Mak MP: Join in the celebrations at my 10th Community Information Fair

There's not long to go now until I host my 10th Community Information Fair on Friday, April 4 at Hayling Island Community Centre.

Work continues on organising this annual event, which brings together local organisations, community groups, local and national government bodies, public service providers and sports clubs that provide activities, services or help to local people, especially older people.

As it's the Fair's 10th anniversary, I'm planning a special celebration and I'd love to see you there! Admission is free and you can come anytime between 10am and noon.

Please feel free to bring family members, neighbours, colleagues and friends who are also constituents. I'm especially keen to encourage our local older people to attend the Fair, as this is a good opportunity to engage with many organisations who can offer activities, services or help locally.

Exhibitors will range from the Hayling Light Railway Trust and Hayling Horticultural Society to Havant Talking News, Solent Male Voice Choir and Hayling & Emsworth Primary Care Network.

Meanwhile preparations are also being made for my other two annual community events in 2025:

The 4th Health and Wellbeing Fair on Friday, June 20 at Emsworth Baptist Church

The 10th Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair on Friday, September 19 at Bedhampton Community Centre

Please add all these dates to your diaries!

Constituents are also very welcome to join one of the popular Houses of Parliament tours that I'm running this year.

You can enjoy a guided tour of the House of Commons, House of Lords and other parts of the Parliamentary estate before joining me for a private Q&A session.

The coach leaves central Havant at around 8am and returns around 5.30pm. If you're interested in coming, please register your interest at Tours of Parliament.

I'm also providing free Union and St George flags to constituents. To request one, please go to www.alanmak.org.uk/contact.

Finally, the best ways to stay up to date with the work I'm doing as your local MP all year round are to follow my social media accounts, especially Facebook (www.fb.com/AlanMakHavant), and sign up for my regular residents' email newsletter at https://www.alanmak.org.uk.

You can also share your views on local and national issues with me by completing my online survey at http://www.AlanMak.org.uk/Survey.

Alan Mak, Member of Parliament for the Havant Constituency