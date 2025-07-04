Political opinion with Alan Mak MP's Off The Fence column: Thanks for supporting my 4th annual Health and Wellbeing Fair

I was delighted to host my 4th annual Havant Constituency Health & Wellbeing Fair at Emsworth Baptist Church recently.

The Fair brought together more than 30 local health bodies, charities, community organisations and businesses to offer information and advice about physical and mental health.

Residents were able to chat to a range of exhibitors that included Hayling & Emsworth Primary Care Network, Friends of Emsworth Community Health, Emsworth U3A, Emsworth Flower Club and Ems Valley Memorial Arboretum.

The Health & Wellbeing Fair has become an annual fixture ever since I launched it following the COVID-19 pandemic and Emsworth Baptist Church is an ideal location.

Alan Mak MP with exhibitors at his 4th annual Havant Constituency Health & Wellbeing Fair held at Emsworth Baptist Church

I'd like to thank all the exhibitors and residents who made the Fair such a success.

Now attention turns to my next community event: my 10th annual Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair at Bedhampton Community Centre on Friday 19 September.

As it's the Fair's 10th anniversary, I'm planning a special celebration and I'd love to see you there! Please come any time between 10am and noon. Admission is free.

I've called on the Labour Government to apologise after its handling of the Winter Fuel Payment.

The latest development is a partial u-turn from Labour on its decision to remove the payment from local pensioners. Some pensioners will now receive it, but many will not.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has not explained how the Government will pay the estimated £1.25bn cost of the u-turn - and many local pensioners will still miss out.

Taking away the Winter Fuel Payment was a cruel political decision that hit thousands of pensioners locally, many of whom ended up facing a choice between heating and eating last winter.

When I spoke to people on the doorstep in the Havant Constituency there was a strong feeling that the Government was wrong to have removed the payment.

While I'm pleased that putting pressure on the Government has resulted in a partial u-turn, I believe they should now apologise to pensioners for its original disastrous decision.

If you agree, please sign my petition at www.AlanMak.org.uk/WinterFuelApology

Residents are welcome to join one of my popular Houses of Parliament tours. You can enjoy a guided tour of the House of Commons, House of Lords and other parts of the Parliamentary estate before joining me for a private Q&A session.

The coach leaves the Havant area at around 8.00am and returns around 5.30pm. We have some spaces left on the next tour on Monday 21 July, so if you're interested in coming then or on future tours please register at www.AlanMak.org.uk/Tours.

I'm also providing free Union and St George flags to constituents. To request one, please go to www.AlanMak.org.uk/Contact.

The best ways to stay up to date with the work I'm doing as your local MP all year round are to follow my social media accounts, especially Facebook ( www.fb.com/AlanMakHavant), and sign up for my regular residents' email newsletter at https://www.alanmak.org.uk.

You can also share your views on local and national issues with me by completing my online survey at https://www.alanmak.org.uk/survey

Alan Mak MP, Member of Parliament for the Havant Constituency