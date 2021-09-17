Portsmouth singer/songwriter has the talent to go all the way | Cheryl Gibbs

RISING STAR: George Owensj

And why wouldn’t he be? Raised by his dad Shaun and step mum Dawn (after his mum passed away when he was 11), George also has 20-year-old triplet brothers – Tilden, Henry and Aiden.

George and his brothers were all conceived via IVF and I don’t know what it is about meeting someone who has either an IVF baby or has gone through the treatment themselves, but there’s almost this instant bond – like an unspoken bond. Weird I know, but I liked him immediately.

If you don’t know who George is I’m sure you will soon. At 23, but with a much wiser head on his shoulders, he’s one of the city’s most promising rising stars and he still lives at home in Baffins with his family.

An up-and-coming singer/songwriter, George’s new single U is number one on Express FM this week and has already had more than 22,000 streams on Spotify this month alone. With a headline gig later this month at the Gaiety bar on South Parade Pier on September 23, you’d be forgiven for thinking that George might have a little edge of attitude about him – but he doesn’t.

When I interviewed him he was more interested in me. I’ve interviewed enough people to know this wasn’t a tactic – he was genuinely interested.

When we finished chatting (20 minutes longer than I had allowed for in my head – but as I say he’s a nice guy) his final question to me was what was my daughter’s name. Its rare to meet someone in ‘normal’ life who’s this genuine, let alone a rising star like George.

Having been signed by Pink Flamingo Records a year ago and having multi-award-winning producer Brian Rawlings interested in his work as well as meetings with the likes of Naughty Boy, I have no doubt George, already rising to the top all by himself, will go on to big things.

I just hope he retains his genuine down-to-earth personality because, and trust me here my boy, you’ll go a long way… and he’s pretty sweet on the eye too (it helps).

Here’s why many insist social media is a curse on society

I don’t have time to go on social media much these days – unless to post the occasional obligatory photo of Harley of course.

But I did watch a video on YouTube that made me feel ill – apparently it’s all the rage on TikTok, not that I’d know much about that either.

This woman put a squeezy jar of honey in the freezer for a couple of hours and when she took it out, it was solid jelly-like liquid of honey. She then ate it whole.

Quite frankly even recalling the video as I write is making me queasy.

It’s all the rage with people copying and giving it a go – I couldn’t think of anything worse. Have you tried it? I can’t believe someone would actually find this tasty but maybe I’m missing a trick?

Kim Kardashian’s ball gown in New York left me speechless

Art or attention-seeking? Probably both when it came to Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Met Gala ball in New York.

I was lost for words. I don’t know whether Kim nailed her outfit or if it was the most distasteful thing I’ve ever seen, but it’s got everyone talking.

She’s famed for her ensembles but this year she wore an all black dress with a cape at the back and a black all-over face covering. Reporters had to ask who was underneath.

The theme was ‘All American’ so was she paying homage to the Black Lives Matter movement, making a statement on the burka or simply wearing an outfit she knew would get us talking? Did she nail it or flunk it?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

