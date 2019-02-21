The fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld passed away this week following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Karl made his name working with Chanel and subsequently started his own label. Apparently worth $200m, his life wasn’t without controversy.

While the fashion world came out in force to celebrate his life and post messages of grief, British TV presenter and body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil described him as a ‘ruthless fat-phobic misogynist’ which sparked an online row with actress / model Cara Delevingne who defended the designer.

I think it’s incredibly sad and quite frankly attention-seeking that these two used his death to row so publicly.

Birthday cash gift was like a dodgy deal gone wrong

I’m known in my family as being the one who kind of keeps everyone together – the glue, if

you will.

I guess as the youngest of three girls I’m the one who is probably the most sensitive about family and I really do believe that family is everything.

Of course my sisters feel the same, but I’m usually the one who shows it the most and I’m the kind of person who genuinely takes time to buy the right kind of card for someone, reading the words carefully and making sure that it suits that individual.

That’s me, Mrs Oversensitive, or ‘needy’ as my sisters call me.

However, I made a rather serious faux pas at the weekend.

It was my brother-in-law Steve’s birthday so we did what we always do and went to the pub to celebrate.

It was the usual affair…drinks, nibbles, kids, laughter.

And we do the same thing for everyone’s birthday except for one thing – I made a serious error.

I went and bought Steve’s card from Asda in Waterlooville and it came in plastic wrapping so I assumed the envelope was inside – I found out later it wasn’t. I didn’t think it was a big deal as I know Steve isn’t the type of person to worry too much.

So I found a brown padded envelope and put it in there, explaining when I got to the pub why it was in such packaging – in case he got excited and thought it was a present.

I had put some money in the card and didn’t think anything of it when he opened it and started laughing.

The card was quite funny but he started passing it around saying ‘Look at the kind words Cheryl has written for me’ and then everyone joined in.

When I finally looked at what they were laughing at I realised I had put his card in the brown envelope with the money stuffed in without even writing in it.

Needless to say I got a few gasps of shock. It couldn’t possibly be. I had written no words. Honestly, I have no idea how it happened. Oops.

No doubt this little blunder will be remembered for many birthdays to come. Great.

Life doesn’t feel glamorous when I have to sleep in a cell

I always get mocked by people who think I live this super luxurious lifestyle.

his week I headed to London for a showcase evening and found what I stupidly thought was a half-decent hotel for a not-so-ridiculous price.

It was still more than £120 a night and looked nothing short of a prison. They had no double rooms because ‘they’re very hard to come by’ and the singles were about half the size of what I’d put my 10-year-old niece in.

A lot of words could describe this experience but ‘glamorous’ isn’t one of them.