Rediscover Havant and support local | Alan Mak MP

Alan with Sophie Fullerlove from The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre.

Here we are fortunate you don’t need to travel far to enjoy a day out. As we celebrate English Tourism Week, I’m encouraging everyone to get out and explore the local area.

From shows and the museum at The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre to a family day out at Funland Hayling Island to just a walk along the beach. All visits help to support our local businesses as they return to operation following the coronavirus restrictions.

During lockdown, the government has been providing support to our Tourism sector, including over £200,000 being awarded through the Culture Recovery Fund to The Spring and Making Space, a community-based craft organisation in Leigh Park.

At the Budget, the Chancellor committed £5bn to new Restart Grants – a one off cash grant of up to £18,000 for hospitality and accommodation businesses.

Meanwhile, the five per cent reduced rate of VAT for hospitality, accommodation and attractions across the UK has been extended until the end of September. This will be followed by a 12.5 per cent rate for a further six months until March 31, 2022.

I also helped secure more than £177,000 to help local high streets reopen and attract shoppers and visitors.

Havant Borough Council is receiving an extra £65,000 as part of the £177,000 compared to most councils due to an extra government supplement for coastal areas.

This money from the Welcome Back Fund is aimed at helping our businesses prepare for a Covid-secure summer.

Therefore, I hope that you can get out and discover the constituency this summer and support our brilliant local businesses.