RICK JACKSON: Hooray and up she rises – my very own hovercraft

A belated Merry Christmas to you. I hope you are having a wonderful festive season. By the way, today is Thursday!

Our Christmas now seems to last three days. We are very lucky, it’s been great seeing all the family but we are looking forward to a break!

Our Christmas only started after 10am on Christmas morning, as I was on the radio. It’s probably my favourite radio show of the year.

We just open the phone-lines and enter our listeners lives.

We heard excited kids opening presents, adults struggling in the kitchen and people at work, still spreading the joys of the festive season.

We also spoke to people who are on their own this Christmas. It was a privilege for me to hear they regard the radio as their friend and company on Christmas Day.

We had my wife’s parents and brother over for Christmas dinner. My mother-in-law is an excellent cook, so Miriam and I did all the hard work!

I think I might be the only person in the whole country who burnt his foot on the big day. Hot goose fat splashed down as I introduced the par-boiled potatoes to it.

Boxing Day took us to Sarah’s parents, where we also met up with her other siblings and their children. The house was bursting with wrapping paper and children close to bursting with excitement again.

Yesterday, our Christmas continued as we went to see my folks in the Isle of Wight.

We woke to a dusting of snow which added to the festive feel.

Our kids are so very lucky with the presents they have received this year and one in particular was a gift for both my three-year-old, Freddie, and me – a remote-controlled hovercraft! What huge fun. Unfortunately for Freddie, he is too young to master the controls, so for the time being, daddy is the main pilot.

With just a few days remaining of 2017, it’s just a quick happy new year to you from me and all the best for 2018.

IF ONLY THE WHEELS ON THIS BUS WOULD GO ROUND AND ROUND

Boy how times have changed. Here we are sitting in the car at Portsmouth, waiting for the ferry to the Isle of Wight to see my folks.

The ferry is running almost an hour late and ordinarily this wouldn’t be a problem.

We’d get a coffee or listen to music in the car. But now with a three and two-year-old, we are sitting in the car listening to nursery rhymes. I’ve now heard Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and The Wheels On The Bus 12 times, the Alphabet Song 10 times and Wind The Bobbin Up eight times.

Please, please make this ferry jet-propelled to get it over faster!

Now we are doing I-Spy and I may self-combust!

HERE’S TO SOME PROPER SNOW IN 2018

There was a massive buzz of excitement yesterday morning when the rain started to turn to snow.

We looked out of the window at 7.30am to see a light dusting. You would have thought 20ft had fallen!

It goes to show how much most of us still get over-excited by a glimpse of the white stuff.

Our children have never seen snow as our last significant falls were in early 2013. Surely we are due some in 2018?

I’m sure it will not just be children who get excited by this prospect? I too would love it to snow, although driving to work at 5am may prove rather challenging!

Should I buy some snow chains now just in case?