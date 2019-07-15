Rose harissa paste: RECIPE

A few years ago I wrote a recipe for a North African hot chilli paste called harissa which was served with cumin-flavoured lamb koftas.

I have tried different versions of this paste but by adding the perfumed petals of rose the flavour always evokes exotic memories of Tunisia.

I find that using dried petals and dried chilli seeds gives this accompaniment a great whoosh of flavour, which I adore.

It still works wonderfully with lamb or any meat charred on a griddle pan or barbecue, but you should try it with some prawns or monkfish.

If you are vegetarian then this spiced sauce is fabulous with aubergine and cauliflower that’s been cooked on a smokey barbecue.

If you find the harissa too strong, add yoghurt to cool it.

Ingredients

2 red peppers roasted, deseeded and peeled

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

Tspn tomato paste

Dstspn dried rose petals

Dstspn dried chilli flakes

Tspn cumin seed

1/2 teaspoon fennel seed

50 ml olive oil

Method

1. Toast the cumin and fennel seed in a dry pan so they become aromatic and allow to cool.

2. Grind the seeds and then add to a liquidiser with all the other ingredients.

3. Blend the ingredients together to form a paste – taste and season with sea salt.

4. It is now ready to use or store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 7 days.