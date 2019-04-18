I recently read that the secret to a happy marriage is separate bedrooms. Apparently, if you have a bedroom for yourself and another for your other half, you can both enjoy as much peace and privacy as you like.

You can sleep alone or together when you choose, thus avoiding duvet hogging, snoring and all manner of other annoying traits.

Hang on a minute. The secret of a happy marriage is to frequently spend time alone?

And there I was labouring under the misapprehension that a relationship involved two people sharing time, interests and yes, probably bedrooms too.

I would hate Mike and I to have to have separate bedrooms.

However, I’ve discovered the real secret of marital harmony: separate bathrooms!

Just think about it girls. Rather than spend your life tutting about the male traits of leaving the loo seat up or wet towels on the floor, try separate bathrooms.

We didn’t do it intentionally but it really works.

Mike’s gradually taken over the main bathroom and spends a lot of time chilling, up to his ears in a bath full of Radox. He’s even got a colour-changing lighting system rigged up – which could rival a show at the O2 – and somewhere to prop up the iPad up too.

I, however, prefer the zen-like tranquillity of the en suite with its rain shower, fluffy towels and Bluetooth mirror that I can connect iTunes to.

Mike’s bathroom is a real boys’ zone; mine is girl heaven; a cross between a spa and a Space NK store.

His is neatly stocked with Dior Sauvage, male toiletries and razors. Mine is full of serums, exfoliatiors and body cream.

On the rare occasion I fancy a soak in the bath, I feel like I’ve strayed into alien territory as I only ever venture inside when cleaning.

If he ever asks to use ‘my’ shower, I’m gracious, of course. But I’m also gritting my teeth and telling him to bring his own products as he’s not using my shower gels and hair masks. He’d better not leave the loo seat up either!

Going to cafés alone has given me a new lease of life

Are you completely comfortable going into a café or restaurant alone?

A while ago I’d have said ‘no’. After all, it’s hard to completely relax when you feel a bit conspicuous on your own.

But I’ve now found a couple of regular haunts where I feel very comfortable whether I’m alone or with friends.

One is Southsea Coffee Co in Palmerston Road where I’ve enjoyed many a delicious lunch alone, yet I’ve always felt very comfortable and relaxed. The other is The Yoga Café in Waterlooville where the friendly, chilled staff are especially welcoming. And they have yoga classes!

So, if you fancy going into a café one day, but you’re alone, why not try it?

I could start a new trend with my paprika porridge

The holiday is over so I’m back to my usual 16:8 eating.

For those who don’t know, it’s when you fast for 16 hours and only eat during an 8-hour window. It’s a healthy way to burn fat and improve digestion.

And not as hard as it sounds. It simply means I have my first meal of the day at around 10.30- 11.00am and my last meal by 6.30pm-7.00pm.

Today I made one of my favourite breakfasts – porridge with almond milk, banana, berries and a dusting of cinnamon.

Only it wasn’t cinnamon. It was paprika! It was only after liberally sprinkling it all over, that I realised! Well…I ate it anyway. And, you know what, it was absolutely fine!

Maybe I’ve started a new trend!