Society is split into two different distinct types. There are those who, on spying a spider in their house, gently, almost lovingly, place a cup over them, slide a piece of paper around the top, and then carefully drop the animal out of the window so it can resume it’s happy little life spinning webs (usually where you keep your bins so every time you go to put them out you get a big load of gooey sticky web in your hair. Annoying).

The other half of the population, on the other hand, deal with a spider like I do.

They pick up a shoe and smack it as hard as possible, then go to the bathroom and grab some toilet tissue to wipe away the black squidgy mess left on the wall.

In my case I then – on the off chance the spider has somehow survived my vicious attack and is planning to climb back up and out of the toilet (an unrealistic scenario given it no longer has legs and its head is detached from its body) - flush the loo at least seven times to make absolutely sure all traces of it have disappeared.

I then return to the wall and wipe away every last trace of squashed spider because I have this irrational fear that any other spiders in the vicinity might be able to smell/sense the squashed spider juices and come flocking to the area to seek revenge, like a scene from some sort of terrifying arachnid horror movie.

It’s important to say at this point that I know what I do is wrong. I am ashamed about being a spider assassin and I can sense you shaking your head and tutting as you read this.

And I don’t blame you. After all we should treat all of the animal kingdom with love and compassion, though I challenge you to maintain that viewpoint if you’re ever stuck in a confined space with a crocodile.

But I can’t help it. Spiders fill me with fear.

I think it’s because they look so creepy, what with all those legs and the way they try to stare you out – just stood there, stock still, halfway up a wall, as if saying, ‘yeah, I know I’m freaking you out but you’d better get used to it pal, I’m going nowhere’.

I cannot rest until it is gone (and in my defence why should I share my house with a spider? I mean it’s not as if he’s contributing to the mortgage or helping with the grouting in the bathroom) and as I’m not brave enough to catch them in the proper humane manner, I take more direct action instead and bash their brains out.

When I told my mother I was going to write a column about my homicidal crimes, she begged me not to, for, being a worrier of epic proportions, she is convinced a large group of protesters from an animal-rights group will come to my house waving placards and chanting ‘Justice for Spiders’.

However, as I then pointed out to, the reason I do what I do is because of her.

Since I can remember she has, on spotting a spider, say, on the kitchen wall, will stalk it for around 25 minutes, like a big-game hunter tracking a rhino, before pouncing in brutal fashion - usually wielding one of her Clarks ankle boots, her favoured choice of weapon for the execution of a spider.

Naturally, having observed her doing this for years as I was growing up, I treat spiders the same way.

I clearly take after her and not my dad, who didn’t have a problem with them.

I remember once as a kid, two huge spiders appeared on his bedroom wall, right above the head end of the bed.

Instead of getting rid of them he christened them Pinky and Perky and left them there for a week before my traumatised mother could take no more and got her trusty ankle boot out.

Anyway, I write all this because yesterday, in the early hours of the morning, I went to the toilet and as I shut the door behind me, came face to face with a huge spider – and I mean huge; it was at least the size of the palm of my hand and had teeth so big it could have taken down a small dog.

I immediately broke out in a cold sweat and my hands went a little clammy.

I then went into battle-mode, picked a toiletry item with a very solid and flat surface (in this case a tub of Aveeno Intensive Relief Hand Cream) and with great care took aim (the worst thing you can do is miss the spider for it will them fall to the floor and run off at that terrifying breakneck speed only spiders possess – a spider’s speed, you may be interested to learn, is the equivalent of a human running at 50mph).

My aim was good. I splattered it, then began the clean-up operation and returned to bed.

The next morning I mentioned what had happened to Mrs Canavan.

‘That makes sense,’ she casually remarked. ‘I saw a couple of big spiders running about on the doorstep yesterday morning’.

“What?” I gasped, astonished she could be so blasé about this. She may as well have left the door open and erected a flashing neon sign saying 'all spiders welcome here'. “Why didn’t you tell me," I added, "so I could sort it out?”

‘Well,’ she replied, ‘I assumed they were going out’.

I was a combination of stunned and furious. “Assume? ASSUME?”, I exploded. “Are you insane? Never assume with spiders.”

It’s going to take me a long time to forgive and forget.