The Hitchhiker and Why You Should Read It

This article was written by Nora from Miltoncross Academy as part of the Portsmouth Youth News day.

The Hitchhiker by Tony Lee (Adapter), Anthony Horowitz and Dan Boultwood- the illustrator.

The book is about a boy called Jacob, who is with his family on a trip when he encounters a strange man standing in the rain. The man asks for a ride, he wants to oppose it but his father, the kind man that he is, has already agreed. The man is very mysterious and definitely a killer! It is now up to him to save himself and his family.

You should indubitably read about it because the author is amazing with his use of vocabulary which pulls you into the sea of writing like an entranced mortal mesmerised by Tony Lee’s siren-like writing.

This is very apparent in the reviews online. ⅘ on the site, Goodreads and a 4.6 on Amazon. “This was a nice little horror graphic novel and a very quick read being less than 50 pages long. Jacob sure has some pretty active imagination and I loved that it was funny and not wholly serious. Also, the twist was so good haha” written by ‘Sana’ on goodreads.

All in all it was a good read with a jaw dropping twist. I personally give it a ⅘. A really good book, as expected by the writer of the 'Dr Who’ series and his adaptation of Pride & Prejudice & Zombies. Have a good read everyone.