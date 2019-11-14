Like a lot of people in the UK I woke up on Thursday morning to a million and one shares of John Lewis’s new Christmas advert.

Every year it’s one of the most highly anticipated Christmas events and once again the retail giant didn’t disappoint.

This year’s film tells the story of Excitable Edgar, a little dragon who keeps burning everything with the fire that comes out of his nostrils when he gets too excited about the build-up to Christmas.

No words are spoken, but the story is clear and the little green dragon is so cute. Naturally I sent it to our family WhatsApp group.

It’s the small things that make Christmas.

This is the last year it’s just the two of us on my birthday

It was my birthday last Friday and my niece Sienna’s birthday on Saturday.

My sister Michelle went into labour on my birthday three years ago and her waters broke in our kitchen while Matt and I were in London for the weekend.

To this day I don’t know what she was doing at our house when we weren’t there...

Anyway, because of the two birthdays last weekend was pretty manic and it all kicked off at the Ship and Bell in Horndean.

Thanks to Matt's Facebook Memories, I can see I’ve celebrated my birthday there for the past three years in a row.

What I love the most about birthdays, or any kind of celebration really, is getting together with friends and family and watching the people I love the most mingle with each other and all getting along.

It’s so lovely to see.

As you can tell, I’m getting sentimental in my old age, but it really is true that it’s the time you spend with people that counts the most.

Naturally we spent some time on the Saturday with Sienna for her birthday too and we bought her the ugliest and yet the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen for a three year old.

It was a dress from H&M that had a unicorn head at the front, a tail at the back and it’s four legs handing down over the dress.

You could say it was a mix between a fancy dress costume and a genuine outfit, which is probably why I say it was the ugliest and most brilliant.

She, of course, loved it. My sister, not so much.

But, as I pointed out, it wasn’t her birthday.

Matt and I had booked in to a restaurant that evening for a birthday meal but when we got there they had made a mix up with the booking.

As they didn’t have any tables we ended up at the Koop and Kraft in Cowplain.

I have to say, it was blooming lovely.

It's my last birthday as a singleton, so to speak.

Next year our bubba will be around nine months old and, my goodness, will it be a different kind of birthday then.

The nursery is decorated and looks fab thanks to our folks

Our nursery is up and ready! To be honest, I can’t believe it. The time has just flown-by.

Cith Christmas fast approaching we decided that it was best to get ahead if we could – with the help of my dad, who put the whole nursery up this week. Bless him.

Matt’s mum Jackie and her partner Martin went halves with my mum on the nursery from Mammas and Pappas – before they announced they were going bust – and it’s just beautiful, it really is.

It’s made it all feel very real.

Once Christmas is done, it’s going to come round so quickly and yet I feel like it was only a few weeks ago that I told everyone that we are having a baby. How time flies!