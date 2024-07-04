Top teen reads this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This article was written by Clara, Ashling and Tim from Miltoncross Academy as part of the Portsmouth Youth News day.

Whether you're at the beach, the park or your house, a book is always your trusty companion. However, choosing books for summer can be difficult. We've compiled some teen reads, perfect for a hot day.

First up, Young Adult reads: Five Survive - Holly Jackson. In this story, 6 friends find themselves trapped in an RV, in the middle of nowhere. Everyone has a secret: someone must die.

Next, also from Holly Jackson we have the A Good Girl's Guide to Murder series. In this trilogy, each book is packed with plot twists, laugh-out-loud comedy, and terrible tragedies.

A selection of our recommended books.

Time for Sci-Fi! Our top pick from this category is Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games. In a dystopian future, 24 children are chosen every year to fight to the death. Full of thrilling action, it is essential this Summer.

Then we have Fantasy: Skandar and the Unicorn Thief. Skandar finally became a unicorn rider… then hatched an illegal unicorn. Now he needs to keep his secret, and above all- survive.

In our next book, Julia and her Mum set out to find the elusive Greenland shark with her mum. Over time, her Mum's mental health starts deteriorating. This heartfelt book is Julia and the Shark- Kiran Millwood Hargrave. "A must have this summer"- Miss Howard (SLS)

This next one is for the Percy Jackson fans. For our LGBTQIA+ Category, we chose The Sun and the Star by Rick Riordan. Two boyfriends on a quest to the darkest part of the underworld to save a friend. Something of equal value must be left behind.

For Non-Fiction we have The Second World War- James Holland. This captivating book takes the reader through WWII. Packed with beautiful illustrations, this is perfect for Military history fans.