Victorious in the Community: Why we support Portsmouth Pride

Our partnership with Portsmouth Pride aligns perfectly with our mission to embrace all aspects of art, culture and community spirit.

Through this partnership, we aim to amplify the message of love, acceptance and pride, reaching even more people across the city!

Tally Aslam, a key voice in the community and Portsmouth Pride Trust’s Commercial Manager, shared her excitement: “The team at Victorious are wonderful allies and supporters of the work we undertake. Their support enables us to have a presence at their festival, allowing the LGBTQ+ community who live, work, and visit Portsmouth to feel at home in our great city."

Portsmouth Pride will once again have a dedicated stall on site, providing a space to connect with attendees and further strengthen the bonds within our community.

Supporters lined the Esplanade to greet the parade on its way to Southsea Common. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Tally emphasized: "Ensuring there is visible LGBTQ+ representation at the festival enables us to spread the importance of Pride as a movement, and to signpost young LGBTQ+ people and families to the vital 4U services run by PPC.”

Portsmouth Pride has become a spectacular city-wide event, celebrating love, equality, and self-expression.

Tally added: “One key element that Victorious and our other partners provide is enabling us, a volunteer-run charity, to host a main day celebration that is free and unfenced through their charitable donations. We aim to break down barriers and ensure that everyone has an opportunity to find their people.”

We are so excited that Portsmouth will be hosting the national pride event for the UK a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Portsmouth Pride Trust and stakeholders across the city.

Tally expressed their gratitude: “Our bid to host UK Pride 2025, the national pride event for the UK, would not have been possible without the much-needed support and charitable donations made by our partners. This is a tremendous privilege for our community.”