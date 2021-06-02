Watching the carrier strike made me so proud of our Royal Navy | Flick Drummond MP

HMS Queen Elizabeth and the UK Carrier Strike Group joined ships from NATO Standing Maritime Groups One and Two for an impressive display of maritime power in the Eastern Atlantic on 28 May 2021. The rendezvous was part of Steadfast Defender 21, a large scale defensive exercise designed to test NATO’s ability to rapidly deploy forces from North America to the coast of Portugal and the Black Sea region.

It was a boost for the Royal Navy to have The Queen visit before the aircraft carrier set sail.

Meon Valley, just like the wider Portsmouth area, has a deep affinity with the Royal Navy and I know this part of Hampshire, just like the rest of the UK, will be interested in how the voyage takes shape.

This is a good way for the UK to project its power and influence in an important part of the world. It will foster goodwill, strengthen vital alliances and showcase what the UK can achieve. It will also remind those we do not always agree with that Britain is prepared to show it will stand up for the rules-based system all the world needs to embrace.

The fleet comprises six Royal Navy ships and a submarine and it will sail through the Mediterranean to the Red Sea then from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea.

Onboard will be eight new RAF F35B stealth fighter jets, helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.

There is also an international component with 10 US Marine Corps F35B Lightning II jets onboard the carrier. The Royal Navy ships will be accompanied by the US destroyer USS The Sullivans and the Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen. I wish all personnel a safe journey.

