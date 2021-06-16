We must stay safe during this final push for freedom | Caroline Dinenage MP

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Covid-19 pandemic virtual press conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room on June 14, 2021 in London, England. The Prime Minister confirms a four-week delay to the lifting of all restrictions in England beyond 21 June. (Photo by WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Yet many of us will have been bitterly disappointed this week when the prime minister had to confirm a short delay in the roadmap. When this route out of lockdown was announced earlier in the year, it was made clear that each step would be taken on the basis of four tests, which included vaccine delivery, infection rates and new variants of concern. Although our world-class vaccine programme continues at pace, in the face of a new variant and a rise in cases and hospitalisations in other parts of the country, the government has taken this cautious move to ensure we save lives and avoid the chaos of another lockdown.

Clearly this will be devastating news for those in sectors which haven’t reopened yet, like festivals, live music and comedy venues that I represent in my role as culture minister. Boris Johnson said a four-week delay would enable us to build up a ‘wall of immunity’ around the population and monitor the link between the latest spike of infections with hospitalisation and deaths.

Despite this bad news, there does remain much to be thankful for. More than 70m people across the UK have had at least one dose of the vaccine and first jabs are now being offered to people in their early 20s and older. The government has brought forward its aim of offering a first dose to all over 18s to July 19.

There are many good news stories to celebrate. To mark Volunteers Week, some of the fantastic volunteers in Gosport took over my social media and have been spotlighting local businesses and organisations who have gone the extra mile over recent months as part of my Community Business Champions campaign.