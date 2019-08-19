Would you dump a boyfriend if your dog didn't like him?: OPINION

Lou Hannan from BBC Radio Solent’s midmorning show gives us an insight into her love of pooches

Forty five per cent of the UK population owns a pet. If you’re an animal lover, that might not surprise, you but out of the 26 percent of us that own a dog, four in 10 are led by their animal’s instincts and would even consider dumping a new partner if the dog didn’t like them. I am proud to admit I’m one of the four!

Alun Newman and Lou Hannan host BBC Radio Solent's mid-morning show

Yes, if my dog doesn’t like someone, even if it’s a friend I’ve known for years, then I will question whether I want them in my life.

I have part-ownership of an aged miniature wire-haired dachshund called Josh (aka Little Man).

He lives with my mum but will often come down for sleepovers or, if he can’t be bothered to travel, I’ll go to him.

He sees me as his naughty big sister who lets him eat things he’s not normally allowed to and stay up late watching rubbish TV.

He’s been the constant in my life for the past 12 years – unconditional love and loyalty and has seen off two boyfriends in that time (please note, he didn’t eat them just supported me emotionally through some difficult times).

When you look into the eyes of a dog, it’s as if they can see into your soul. They never let you down and offer the best company. So why, if my dog shows signs he’s unsure of a visitor to the house, would I ignore that?

We had this conversation on the radio show a while back. My co-presenter, Alun, also owns a dog and reluctantly agreed with me.

Okay, not to the same extent, but he remarked that his dog Elmo, normally happy to see everyone, behaves very differently when a particular workman calls.

Could it be that the plumber has a scent on him the dog doesn’t like? Or perhaps he’s unsure of his hair colour?

Or maybe, just maybe, Elmo has a sixth sense about this chap and now even Alun is questioning whether the man is to be fully trusted.

I’m sure many of you will think I’m mad, but I would go so far to say that if I started a relationship with someone and Josh showed signs of disapproval, it would have to be au revoir to the chap!

After all, my Dachsie knows.

Loads of listeners got in touch agreeing with me on this and cited examples such as how dogs can detect illnesses, they can sense when an epileptic is about to fit, are used by service personnel to save lives so why wouldn’t we trust them?

I wouldn’t be without my four-legged furry companion. They really are man’s best friend!