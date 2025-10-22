The next few nights will make for some exciting nighttime viewing 🌠

The Orionid meteor shower has been ongoing for most of October

But it will reach its peak this week, with up to 15 meteors visible per hour

It is caused by burning debris left behind by Halley’s comet

If you miss it on Wednesday night, experts say you’ll still have more chances to see some ‘shooting stars’

One of the stargazing calendar’s most reliable spectacles will reach its dazzling peak this week - although it’ll be easier to watch in some parts of the UK than others.

The annual Orionid meteor shower takes place throughout October and into early November. But for one night this week, over a dozen burning fireballs will carve a path through the night sky every hour. It makes for exciting viewing for amateur astronomers everywhere, as well as an awful lot of wishes for the superstitious.

We’ve taken a look at what exactly causes the Orionids, as well as how experts at the Royal Observatory Greenwich say you can maximise your chances of seeing this natural wonder for yourself. On top of that, we’ve checked out local weather conditions to determine where in the UK will have the clearest skies for nighttime viewing.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Meteors of the Orionid meteor shower, as seen from Lebanon in 2021 | (Photo: IBRAHIM CHALHOUB/AFP via Getty Images)

What causes the Orionid meteor shower?

During October, the Earth passes through dust particles left behind by Halley’s comet as it follows its own path around the sun. We’ll usually see the comet itself every 75 to 76 years, the Royal Observatory says, but as one of the year’s most reliable meteor showers, the annual Orionids make for a nice little consolation prize.

More specifically, the meteor shower we see is these pieces of debris – some as small as a grain of sand – burning up as they enter our atmosphere, at speeds of up to 41 miles per second.

The reason it is called the Orionid meteor shower is because it will look as though the meteors are coming from the famously-belted Orion constellation – with their tails likely to be pointing towards it. In astronomy, the point in the sky where meteors appear to be originating from is known as the ‘radiant’.

When to watch it – and how to maximise your chances of seeing ‘shooting stars’

Technically, the Orionid meteor shower has been ongoing since October 2, and will continue until about November 7 this year. But it will reach its peak on Wednesday night (October 22) through to early Thursday morning, when as many as 15 meteors per hour may be spotted.

To maximise your chances of spotting some of them, you should bundle up warmly and prepare for a late one, experts at the Royal Observatory say. The best time to see them will be between midnight and dawn, although if you miss this ‘maximum’, there’s no need to let it get you down. You’ll have a good chance of catching them over the next few days as well, with meteor activity still expected to be high.

So long as the weather cooperates, these bright bursts of light will be visible to the naked eye – no special equipment required. You should find somewhere clear and dark to watch from, “and fill your eyes with as much sky as possible, lying back on a comfortable reclining chair if possible”.

Unlike during the Perseid meteor shower back in August, the bright light of the moon won’t be competing with the Orionids. This means that you’ll have a better chance of seeing even the fainter flashes, although you should also try to find a stargazing spot free of too much light pollution. For city dwellers, this might mean driving out of town a little, or finding a large field, park or hill further away from buildings and streetlights.

Clouds can of course also be an issue, obscuring any view of the night sky. According to the Met Office’s cloud cover map, it may be tricky finding clear skies much of England during the meteor shower’s midnight peak - especially in the south. Starwatchers across Scotland and Northern Ireland may have better luck, while others may have to keep their gaze turned skywards over the coming week as well.

