As previously reported, The Osborne View pub in Hill Head was struck by a huge fire in the early hours of Thursday, February 22, with firefighters from 10 Hampshire stations rushing to tackle the inferno. Pub staff were at the site today while construction workers operated heavy machinery. Much of the building has been left in ruins by the flames and smoke. Minor smoke damage was also caused at the adjacent Breezes Cafe.

In the latest update about the incident, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Fire investigation officers attended the scene yesterday for an initial look into the cause. At this stage it is believed the blaze was caused by an electrical fault involving a tumble dryer."

Crews from Fareham, Gosport, Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Eastleigh, Hightown, Beaulieu, Romsey and Ringwood were all deployed to tackle the fire, with the incident being scaled down at 4.45pm. As previously reported, incident commander Jim Clarke said: "There is sadly a significant amount of damage to the building. Our empathy is with the owners, staff and local residents as we know The Osborne View is an asset to the community.”

Matt Kearsey, managing director of pub owners Hall & Woodhouse, previously said: "Thankfully, all team onsite evacuated before coming to any harm. The wellbeing of all those affected is our primary concern and we will be providing support and reassurance to all those who require it. Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were quickly in attendance and are helping to bring the fire under control.

"I would like to pass on my deepest gratitude to the emergency crews for their swift action and bravery. We will be supporting the emergency services fully in any forthcoming investigation into the cause of the fire."

Here are 11 pictures taken at The Osborne View on Friday, February 23:

