Osborne View fire: Inferno which destroyed historic Hill Head pub caused by tumble dryer, fire service says
The fire service have been investigating the reason behind the blaze which ripped through the Osborne View pub and hotel in Hill Head Road. Yesterday morning (February 22), ten fire engines and two water carriers were deployed alongside police to the scene.
Smoke and flames were first spotted at 2.30am. Staff had to be evacuated and no guests were staying at the hotel at the time. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the blaze started in the roof.
Firefighters have since left the scene, with much of the building being left in ruins by the flames and smoke. One crew is expected to be in Hill Head today to carry out a reinspection. A HIWFRS spokesman said: "Fire investigation officers attended the scene yesterday for an initial look into the cause. At this stage it is believed the blaze was caused by an electrical fault involving a tumble dryer."
Crews from Fareham, Gosport, Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Eastleigh, Hightown, Beaulieu, Romsey and Ringwood were all deployed to tackle the fire, with the incident being scaled down at 4.45pm. As previously reported, incident commander Jim Clarke said: "There is sadly a significant amount of damage to the building. Our empathy is with the owners, staff and local residents as we know The Osborne View is an asset to the community.”
Matt Kearsey, managing director of pub owners Hall & Woodhouse, previously said: "Thankfully, all team onsite evacuated before coming to any harm. The wellbeing of all those affected is our primary concern and we will be providing support and reassurance to all those who require it. Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were quickly in attendance and are helping to bring the fire under control.
"I would like to pass on my deepest gratitude to the emergency crews for their swift action and bravery. We will be supporting the emergency services fully in any forthcoming investigation into the cause of the fire."