Crews from 10 fire stations were called to tackle a large fire in Hill Head this morning (February 22). 10 fire engines and two water carriers are currently on site, and because of the large number of emergency vehicles people are requested to avoid Hill Head Road which is currently impassable. Residents nearby are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

At about 2.30am, there was smoke and possible flames seen from The Osborne View Hotel in Hill Head near Fareham. Staff evacuated and no guests were staying in the hotel.

Matt Kearsey, managing director, Hall & Woodhouse, said: "A serious fire broke out at the Osborne View Hotel in Fareham in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 22nd February).

"Thankfully, all team onsite evacuated before coming to any harm. The wellbeing of all those affected is our primary concern and we will be providing support and reassurance to all those who require it.

"Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were quickly in attendance and are helping to bring the fire under control. I would like to pass on my deepest gratitude to the emergency crews for their swift action and bravery. We will be supporting the emergency services fully in any forthcoming investigation into the cause of the fire."

Crews from Fareham, Gosport, Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Eastleigh, Hightown, Beaulieu, Romsey and Ringwood are in attendance to tackle the significant fire in the roof space of the three-storey hotel and restaurant.

