Firefighters tackle the blaze at The Osborne View pub in Hill Head, a once favoured spot of Sir Alf Ramsey

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head near Fareham, has been standing for hundreds of years having initially started it's life as hotel. As locations go, you will not find many better for a hotel or a pub. The building, constructed in the Victorian era, hugs the cliff so what appears as two storeys from street level actually extends into four as you descend into the wide garden terrace that spills out onto the shingle beach.

The pubs name came from its incredible views across The Solent. On a clear day you could see right across to the Isle of Wight with Osborne House, the home of Queen Victoria, visible. As such, The Osborne View was named accordingly.

Understandably this was, and always has been, a popular summer spot for local residents as well as people travelling from further afield. Famously, in the buildings former guise as a hotel in the 1960s, the then England manager Sir Alf Ramsey would regularly visit. It was known to be the legendary England World Cup winning managers favourite hotel.

It converted into a pub in 1971 and remained a popular spot to visit. Along the stretch of coast in which it resided it was the only pub which had direct seafront access. Unfortunately, the fire on Thursday, February 22 has brought a close to the latest chapter of the building's history. Whether there are more chapters to be written will be found out in the months ahead.