Devastating fire at the Osborne View pub and hotel in Hill Head hear Fareham - latest updates

There are devastating scenes in Hill Head after a fire ripped through a much-loved pub and hotel in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, February 22)
By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT
Emergency services remain on the scene following the fire at the Osborne View in Hill Head Road which lead to staff being evacuated at around 2.30am.

For all the latest see below:

Fire at the Osborne View

11:27 GMT

Pub's owners give an update

Firefighters at the scene of the fire this morning
Firefighters at the scene of the fire this morning

11:17 GMT

Sadness on social media

11:14 GMTUpdated 11:16 GMT

In pictures

Dramatic pictures show the scene of devastation this morning in Hill Head

Scene after the fire in Hill Head
Scene after the fire in Hill Head

11:13 GMT

Watch: The scene of devastation this morning

Smoke filled the streets of Hill Head this morning following the fire

11:10 GMTUpdated 11:11 GMT

Dramatic footage

A dramatic video shared on social media showing the fire:

