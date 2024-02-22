News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Osborne View Fareham fire sees Hill Head Road shut and police called to inferno at hotel and pub

Fire crews from across the region are dealing with a huge blaze which broke out at a Hampshire hotel last night.
By Joe Buncle
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 07:58 GMT
Crews are tackling a large fire in Hill Head Road. 10 fire engines and two water carriers are currently on site, and because of  the large number of emergency vehicles people are requested to avoid Hill Head Road which is currently impassable. Residents nearby are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

At about 2.30am, there was smoke and possible flames seen from The Osborne View Hotel in Fareham. Staff evacuated and no guests were staying in the hotel.

Crews from Fareham, Gosport, Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Eastleigh, Hightown, Beaulieu, Romsey and Ringwood are in attendance to tackle the significant fire in the roof space of the three-storey hotel and restaurant.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are assisting our colleagues from Hampshire Fire & Rescue whilst they deal with a fire at the Osbourne View in Hill Head.There will be a significant emergency service presence making Hill Head Road impassable. Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed and to please avoid the area."

