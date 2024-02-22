Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews are tackling a large fire in Hill Head Road. 10 fire engines and two water carriers are currently on site, and because of the large number of emergency vehicles people are requested to avoid Hill Head Road which is currently impassable. Residents nearby are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

At about 2.30am, there was smoke and possible flames seen from The Osborne View Hotel in Fareham. Staff evacuated and no guests were staying in the hotel.

Crews from Fareham, Gosport, Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Eastleigh, Hightown, Beaulieu, Romsey and Ringwood are in attendance to tackle the significant fire in the roof space of the three-storey hotel and restaurant.