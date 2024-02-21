M27 crash: Lorry driver dies as three people arrested - the motorway remains closed
Police were called shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday 21 February to reports of a serious multi-vehicle collision at junction five. The collision involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.
Sadly, the driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. A woman, who was in the Nissan, reported minor injuries. Several hours after the collision, the lorry caught fire, and a gantry has been damaged.
A 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have been taken to hospital.
Officers remain at the scene and the westbound carriageway between junctions five and nine will be closed overnight. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update you when we have further details on the circumstances of the collision," police spokesperson said.
"Please could motorists avoid the area and check before you travel in the morning. We once again thank you for your patience. Officers have launched an investigation and three people have been arrested.
"Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see anything that could help? Do you have dashcam footage?
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240076451. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/