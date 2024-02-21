Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

M27 crash

Police were called shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday 21 February to reports of a serious multi-vehicle collision at junction five. The collision involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, the driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. A woman, who was in the Nissan, reported minor injuries. Several hours after the collision, the lorry caught fire, and a gantry has been damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have been taken to hospital.

Officers remain at the scene and the westbound carriageway between junctions five and nine will be closed overnight. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update you when we have further details on the circumstances of the collision," police spokesperson said.

"Please could motorists avoid the area and check before you travel in the morning. We once again thank you for your patience. Officers have launched an investigation and three people have been arrested.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see anything that could help? Do you have dashcam footage?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad