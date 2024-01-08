Frightened passengers were evacuated from a ferry after smoke filled the inside of the ship.

Multiple emergency services were scrambled to the Wightlink ferry terminal in Portsmouth Harbour yesterday afternoon. The St Faith vessel ran into problems and her crew alerted emergency personnel. A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard responded to a report of a fire onboard a passenger ferry in Portsmouth Harbour entrance yesterday – January 7 – at approximately 3.30pm.

"Portsmouth and Hillhead coastguard rescue teams, Gosport independent lifeboat, Hampshire Police, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, and South-Central Ambulance Service were sent. All passengers were safely evacuated.”

Passengers were evacuated from Wightlink's St Faith ferry yesterday afternoon after smoke was seen in the passenger lounge. Emergency services, including firefighters, police, paramedics, coastguard and life boat crews, were deployed to the scene in Portsmouth.

Wightlink confirmed St Faith, carrying out the 3pm service from Fishbourne, had to be put out of service when she arrived at the Portsmouth terminal at 3.40pm. A spokeswoman said there was no fire aboard ship, but smoke in the passenger lounge led to the distress call. She added that no-one was hurt during the incident, and the Portsmouth to Fishbourne route had to operate as a one-boat service.